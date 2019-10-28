(Bloomberg) -- Investors seized the chance to take part in China’s largest convertible bond sale, showing just how coveted the equity-like securities have become.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co.’s 50 billion yuan ($7.1 billion) deal was about 330 times oversubscribed, according to a Shanghai stock exchange filing late Monday. With about half of the offering first allocated to existing shareholders, that means new investors placed 7.8 trillion yuan worth of orders for the remaining supply. For context, that money could buy Brazil’s entire equity market with some change to spare.

The deal comes after China’s securities regulator limited subscriptions for such offerings to one account per investor in late March, in an attempt to cool the frenzy. Prior to the restrictions, an offering from Citic Bank Corp. saw orders outstrip supply by 5,500 times. Pudong Bank’s convertible deal tops the 40 billion yuan sold by Bank of China Ltd. in June 2010 and matched by Citic Bank in March.

Placing a successful deal of this size is a bullish sign for the market after months of quiet. Pudong Bank’s convertible bonds may rise as much as 8% on their trading debut, Sinolink Securities Co. analysts wrote in a note last week, noting its high credit rating.

