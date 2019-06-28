{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    1h ago

    Largest Costco in Canada opens in St. John's

    The Canadian Press

    Costco

    Shopping carts at a Costco , AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The largest Costco in Canada opened its doors Thursday in a subdivision of St. John's, N.L., amid concerns about increased traffic and possible motorist confusion.

    People lined up as early as 4 a.m. for the grand opening of the new location that was announced more than two years ago.

    The store in the developing Galway subdivision covers 17,000 square metres and has 1,000 parking spaces and 24 gas pumps.

    In the lead-up to the opening, some had expressed concern that two roundabouts outside the new location would cause problems for confused motorists.

    Jim Brazil of Safety Services NL said some drivers are still getting used to roundabouts, of which there are now 14 in the St. John's region.

    Anticipating heavy traffic and driver confusion in a new area of the city, Costco paid for increased supervision from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police force.