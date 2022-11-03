(Bloomberg) -- The Middle East’s biggest broadcaster is working with HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on an initial public offering in Riyadh, according to people familiar with the matter.

A listing for MBC Group could come as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The Saudi government owns a 60% stake in MBC and the rest is held by founder and chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim, one of the kingdom’s richest businessmen.

More banks could be added to the offering at a later stage, the people said. Details including the size of the IPO and valuation weren’t immediately clear and the timing is subject to change, they said.

Representatives for MBC, HSBC and JPMorgan declined to comment.

MBC’s Al-Ibrahim was among dozens of billionaires locked up in Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton in 2017 as part of what the government called an anti-corruption campaign, but was seen by others as a shake-down of some of the country’s wealthiest businesses and potential rivals.

After the emptying of the Ritz, the government took control of 60% of MBC -- including shares belonging to the family of entrepreneur Saleh Kamel -- while Al Ibrahim retained his 40% share.

MBC was founded in London in 1991. It moved its headquarters to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in 2002, and then to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. The first privately-owned pan-Arab satellite TV channel, it now includes 20 TV channels and video-streaming service Shahid VIP.

A listing for MBC would come amid an IPO boom in the energy-rich Persian Gulf, where regional stock markets have been buoyed by high oil prices and investor inflows. Saudi Arabia has accounted for the bulk of that in terms of number of IPOs, with 22 listings in the kingdom this year out of 34 in the whole of the Middle East, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The flurry of listings is partly driven by governments selling stakes in assets to draw in international investors and fund a transition away from an oil-dependent economy, but also a push to list family-owned businesses.

