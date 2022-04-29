MANILA, PHILIPPINES - APRIL 18: A man carrying fish in a beach filled with plastic wastes coming from the inner city on April 18, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. The Philippines has been ranked third on the list of the world's top-five plastic polluter into the ocean, after China and Indonesia, while reports show that almost half of the global plastic garbage come from developing countries, including Vietnam and Thailand. Sunday marks the 48th iteration of Earth Day, an annual event marked across the world to show support for environmental protection, as organizations aim to dedicate this year's theme towards ending plastic pollution and change people's attitudes and behavior about plastic consumption and the impact it has on the environment. Over a million people have reportedly signed petitions around the world, demanding for corporations to reduce the production of single-use plastics which affects rapidly developing countries as most disposable packaging like food-wrapping, sachets, and shopping bags land up on the coastlines after being discarded. Most of these countries lack the infrastructure to effectively manage their waste and those who live on lower incomes usually rely on cheap products which are sold in single-use sachets such as instant coffee, shampoo, and food seasoning. According to studies, there could be more plastic in the sea than fish by 2050 while actual plastic bits might be in our seafood as fishes consume bits of plastic which are coated in bacteria and algae, mimicking their natural food sources, and eventually lands on our dinner table. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Jes Aznar/Getty Images AsiaPac
(Bloomberg) -- BDO Unibank Inc., the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, will sell bonds to help fight marine pollution and preserve clean water resources.
The World Bank Group’s International Finance Corp. will buy $100 million of the so-called blue bonds, the first of its kind in the Philippines.
The Southeast Asian nation is the third-largest contributor to plastic leaking into the ocean, accounting for 0.75 million metric tons annually, the IFC said, citing a World Bank study. At the same time, more than 3 million people in the country rely on unsafe and unsustainable water sources, it said.
“IFC’s investment will be key to helping BDO develop a Blue Finance Framework that will allow us to fund projects that support the country’s blue economy,” BDO Unibank Chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson said in a statement. The deal will also establish a new asset class in the Philippine debt market, she said.
