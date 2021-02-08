(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s largest provider of dental and dermatology care is considering a range of strategic options including a full or partial sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shareholders in Almeswak Dental Clinics, which operates around 80 centers across 20 cities in the kingdom, have hired investment bank EFG-Hermes Holding Co. to look at a range of alternatives, including a sale or even an initial public offering, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is private.

The company could be valued at almost $1 billion and has already attracted interest from regional players and international private equity firms, the people said. Almeswak is majority owned by Saudi private equity firm Jadwa Investment Co., which bought its 70% stake in 2017. Emirati health-care company United Eastern Medical Services is the other shareholder.

Jadwa and EFG declined to comment. Almeswak didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The health-care sector in the Gulf region has been booming in recent years thanks to an improvement in incomes and as governments invested massively in medical infrastructure for their citizens.

