(Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest not-for-profit U.S. hospital systems get a bigger benefit from their tax breaks than they pay out in charity care for the poor, implying that society isn’t benefiting much from their tax-free status, according to a new report.

The Lown Institute, a think tank that focuses on equity in U.S. health care, said that the hospitals it looked at generated a total deficit in 2019 of $18.4 billion. It cited storied names like Mass General Brigham and the Cleveland Clinic network, although the hospitals themselves said the report understated the benefits they provide. According to Lown, of the 275 not-for-profit private systems it analyzed, 227 came up short.

“There’s a lot of things that we could do across this country if these dollars were put to good use,” said Jennifer Valenzuela, chief people and equity officer at Health Leads, an organization that focuses on racial inequities in health care and participated in a presentation about the study. “These numbers tell us hospitals are shortchanging their community, they’re shortchanging their patients and their neighbors.”

The Lown analysis was based on pre-pandemic figures. During the Covid era, U.S. hospitals received billions in federal pandemic aid under programs like the $178 billion Provider Relief Fund, part of the CARES Act, as they coped with surges of patients suffering from a disease that’s killed almost a million Americans so far. The money kept institutions already struggling before the pandemic afloat and helped them defray surging expenses for labor and supplies.

Non-profit hospitals are exempt from property, income and sales taxes, and their benefits from that exemption amount to an average of 5.9% of expenses, according to a 2018 study by Johns Hopkins professors. The health-care providers can also pay less to borrow in the bond market than their for-profit counterparts, because interest on their bonds isn’t taxable. The top five systems named in the Lown report have issued more than $32 billion tax-exempt municipal debt combined, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Renton, Washingon-based Providence led the list with a calculated $705 million deficit, which is the difference between its outlay on charity care and community investment and the value of its tax breaks. It was followed by Trinity Health ($671 million); Mass General Brigham ($625 million); the Cleveland Clinic ($611 million) and the University of Pittsburgh’s hospital system ($601 million).

Providence said the report didn’t properly tally up the benefits it brings to communities.

“The methodology used falls short by failing to account for all forms of community benefit, including the unpaid costs of Medicaid and other means-tested government programs,” a spokesperson for the system said in an email.

The hospital system near Seattle, said it provided $1.5 billion in community benefit investments in 2019, including charity care and $816 million in uncompensated Medicaid costs. That increased to $1.8 billion in 2020 and $1.9 billion last year despite a net operating loss.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic said the report excludes research, education, and uncompensated Medicaid costs, noting that its commitment to research and education alone amount to more than $400 million a year. By the hospital system’s reckoning, it offered $1.3 billion of community benefit in 2020, according to the spokesperson.

Lown doesn’t count spending on research and training because those costs are often funded by an outside tax-exempt entity or government agency like the National Institute for Health and the accounting isn’t transparent, Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, said in a webinar about the report. The difference between what it costs a hospital to treat a low-income patient and the Medicaid reimbursement shouldn’t be considered a community benefit, he said.

“Hospitals obviously do a lot of great things,” he said. “What we’re trying to measure are things that directly meaningfully benefit communities.”

A representative for Mass General called the report “an inaccurate assessment of our commitment to the community that ignores many of the programs and services that we confidently know are positively and meaningfully impacting community health outcomes,” including a $50 million boost last year to community health investments.

Representatives for the other top five hospitals cited in the report didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The American Hospital Association said hospitals have many ways to help local communities beyond financial assistance.

“It is imperative to stress that financial assistance is only one part of a hospital’s total community benefit and does not account for the numerous programs and services that hospitals tailor and provide to meet the many varied needs of their community,” the group said in a statement. “Hospitals also bear many uncompensated and unreimbursed costs,” including unreimbursed Medicare expenses, it said, with underpayments totaling $100.4 billion last year.

Named after Nobel Peace Prize winner Bernard Lown, co-inventor of the direct-current defibrillator and a founder of Physicians for Social Responsibility, the nonpartisan think tank says it works to promote a “just and caring system for health.”

