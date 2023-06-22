(Bloomberg) -- Larry Ellison, the world’s fourth-richest person, exercised expiring options and sold $640 million of Oracle Corp. shares this week after the company’s stock surged to a record.

Ellison, 78, offloaded 5.25 million shares from June 20 through June 22 at an average price of about $122, according to a filing late Thursday. During that same period, he also exercised stock options at a conversion price of $30.11 that granted him 5.25 million shares.

The vast gap between the strike price and the current value of the Austin-based company’s shares means Ellison gained about $482 million on the transactions, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the filing.

The moves come after Oracle’s shares reached an all-time high of $127.54 on June 15. Two days earlier, Oracle reported that cloud sales gained 54% in the fiscal fourth quarter, and said the business will continue its rapid growth in the coming fiscal year.

The firm’s shares opened down Friday in New York, slipping 1% to $119.45 at 9:31 a.m.

A representative for Ellison didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Investor interest in artificial intelligence and a broader tech rally have boosted both Oracle stock and Ellison’s net worth. Earlier in June, Ellison surpassed Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates for the first time ever. His net worth was $134.2 billion as of Thursday’s market close, up about 46% for the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Most of Ellison’s fortune comes from $101 billion in Oracle shares, while he also has a nearly $12 billion stake in Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. He’s sold more than $12 billion of Oracle stock since 2003 and is known to use that money to fund a lavish lifestyle, including private planes, America’s Cup sailing teams and owning the Hawaiian island of Lanai.

Ellison is one of several tech billionaires who have seen their fortunes rise as interest in AI grows. Nvidia Corp. co-founder Jensen Huang’s net worth has nearly tripled this year to $38.5 billion. In their best week since 2021, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin added $18 billion to their collective wealth after the company’s developer conference in May. That same week, Brin gave roughly $600 million of his shares to an unknown entity.

