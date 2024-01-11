(Bloomberg) -- Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican, stepped down from his role as honorary national co-chairman of No Labels, a centrist advocacy group, according to a person familiar — a move likely to fuel speculation about him running for president on a third-party ticket.

Hogan in an interview with Bloomberg News in October said he was not shutting the door on a 2024 bid, saying he believed the vast majority of Americans wanted an alternative to a likely general-election rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner.

The person familiar spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Hogan’s exit, which was first reported by the Associated Press.

No Labels has been laying the groundwork for a third-party bid in 2024, calling their plan an “insurance policy” in case the major parties renominate Biden and Trump.

The group passed the signature threshold required to become an official political party in Hogan’s home state of Maryland, according to a state elections official on Wednesday.

A new super political action committee called New Leaders ‘24 is also working to raise $300 million to support a candidate backed by No Labels. That target exceeds the amount the Biden and Trump campaigns reported having on hand in their most recent campaign finance reports but is about one-third of what the Republican party raised in 2020 to back Trump.

Another super PAC allied with the group, No Labels 2024, is raising money to fund a potential nominating convention. Federal Election Commission filings show it had $1.4 million cash on hand at the end of June.

According to a Gallup poll in October, interest in independent candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and potentially West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who is considering a run, is the highest in at least 20 years.

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll released in December found that appeal for an independent in seven swing states was strongest among key Democratic constituencies such as young people, union households and urban residents, groups which are critical to Biden reassembling his electoral coalition.

Sixteen percent of Biden’s 2020 voters say they are drawn to third-party alternatives, while 11% of Trump’s supporters are, according to the poll.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.