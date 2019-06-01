(Bloomberg) -- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will not challenge Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The second-term governor had considered a primary run as a traditional GOP alternative to the president.

“I’m not going to be a candidate for president in 2020,” Hogan told the newspaper in an interview.

