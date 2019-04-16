Apr 16, 2019
Larry Kudlow Says ‘Very Good Progress’ Being Made in China Talks
(Bloomberg) -- "We like what we see, but I’m not here to make a forecast," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells Fox Business Network when asked about whether he could definitively say a deal would be reached in trade talks with China.
- Kudlow says there will be more talks this week, but “very good progress” was made on multiple fronts, including on enforcement issues
