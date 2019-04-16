(Bloomberg) -- "We like what we see, but I’m not here to make a forecast," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells Fox Business Network when asked about whether he could definitively say a deal would be reached in trade talks with China.

Kudlow says there will be more talks this week, but “very good progress” was made on multiple fronts, including on enforcement issues

