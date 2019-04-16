(Bloomberg) -- "We like what we see, but I’m not here to make a forecast," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells Fox Business Network when asked about whether he could definitively say a deal would be reached in trade talks with China.

  • Kudlow says there will be more talks this week, but “very good progress” was made on multiple fronts, including on enforcement issues

