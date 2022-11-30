Larry Summers Doubts Inflation Will Fall Much in This Job Market

(Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says on Twitter the “JOLTS report shows a labor market that is cooling very slowly and will likely continue to be extraordinarily tight for some months to come.”

He adds that an unemployment rate around 2% would be consistent with the vacancies and quits rate. He doubts inflation will fall significantly given the tight labor market.

Larry Summers is a paid contributor to Bloomberg TV.

