Larry Summers Is Sounding the Alarm on Inflation, Again

(Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, a paid contributor to Bloomberg, reiterated his inflation views on Twitter, saying that “the idea that inflation will revert soon to levels anywhere near Fed’s target looks like a long shot.”

Summers adds that he sees “no compelling reason to expect major deceleration in inflation.”

