(Bloomberg) --

Economically at least, this holiday season feels a bit more like it belongs to Ebenezer Scrooge than Santa Claus. Amid a resurgent pandemic, there are shortages at the grocery store and the highest inflation in almost 40 years. So who better to sum up 2021 and forecast 2022 than Larry Summers, the man whose contrarian warnings about inflation have, at least at this point, largely proven accurate.

On this special holiday edition of Stephanomics, the former U.S. Treasury secretary shares with host Stephanie Flanders how he arrived at his prediction that inflation would run higher than most everyone else expected, and why he fears “we are already reaching a point where it will be challenging to reduce inflation without giving rise to recession.” Summers, a Harvard University professor and paid Bloomberg contributor, also explains why he thinks “running the economy hot” is unlikely to help U.S. workers get a larger slice of the economic pie.

If inflation isn’t enough to further dampen your spirits, Summers also tells Flanders why the nation may see a double whammy of recession and “secular stagnation,” an unappealing mix of weak growth and persistently low interest rates.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.