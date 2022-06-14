(Bloomberg) -- Two big-name economists, Lawrence Summers of Harvard and Robert Gordon of Northwestern University, are squaring off over how significant an inflation problem the Federal Reserve faces as it seeks to rein in surging prices without triggering a recession.

Summers -- a former Treasury secretary who’s been outspoken in warning of inflation risks over the past year -- suggested in a paper this month that the Fed’s task of tempering price gains is similar in scale to that of former Chair Paul Volcker, who had to engineer a deep recession and double-digit unemployment 40 years ago to get inflation under control.

Gordon -- a productivity expert and author of the 2017 book “The Rise and Fall of American Growth” -- argued in an email to fellow economists last week that Fed Chair Jerome Powell faces a much less daunting mission than Volcker, though he added that doesn’t mean it’s an easy one.

The disagreement is more than a mere academic debate. The scale of the inflation problem facing the Fed will partly determine how much it will have to throttle back on the economy to get price rises under control. Summers sees a two-thirds or more chance of a U.S. recession while Gordon is betting on a so-called growth recession -- where the economy slows markedly and unemployment rises but a contraction in gross domestic product is avoided.

The difference between the two academic stalwarts revolves around which price index they focus on. In his paper with fellow economists Marijn Bolhuis and Judd Cramer, Summers zeroed in on the consumer price index and made adjustments in it to show the enormity of the inflation problem confronting the Fed.

“To return to 2% core CPI inflation today will thus require nearly the same amount of disinflation as achieved under Chairman Volcker,” Summers, 67, and his co-authors wrote.

In his email and an interview, Gordon, 81, highlighted the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is much less well-known than the CPI but which is the inflation gauge targeted by the Fed.

“The Fed’s task in achieving its 2.0% target requires a reduction of core inflation of 2.8%,” Gordon wrote in his June 8 email. “This is much less than Volcker’s 5.3%.”

Inflation Psychology

Former Fed official and Bloomberg economist David Wilcox made an argument similar to that of Gordon in a June 7 note entitled: “Summers is Right on CPI. Happily, PCE is Fed Focus.”

Wilcox, who is director of US economic research at Bloomberg Economics, said that the nature of today’s inflation is also important in determining whether the Fed can avoid a recession and engineer a soft landing of the economy.

“If inflation is as deeply rooted in the public’s psychology today as it was in the 1970s, bringing it down to 2% will be painful -- even if Powell’s problem is only half as big as Volcker’s,” he wrote in the note.

Summers and his co-authors acknowledged in their paper that the PCE price index is the one targeted by the Fed. But they also pointed out that the CPI is widely used as an inflation touchstone throughout the economy, including for annual cost-of-living increases for 47.8 million Americans on Social Security.

“The CPI is the index that largely determines inflation psychology and that Americans use in evaluating the success of monetary policy,” Summers, who is a paid contributor to Bloomberg TV, said in a brief interview.

