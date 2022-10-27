(Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says in a tweet that history is “very discouraging about the prospects of bringing down 8 percent inflation.”

The president emeritus of Harvard University adds that history “may actually be too optimistic” given today’s economy and that today’s consensus view is outside the range of historical experience.

