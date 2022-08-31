1h ago
Larry Summers Says JOLTS Data Confirms Absence of Soft Landing Proof
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary and the President Emeritus of Harvard University, says the recent JOLTS data confirms “absence of evidence for a soft landing.”
Summers also notes that vacancies always fall before unemployment rises.
Finally, Summers concludes by noting that “the evidence suggest that we still have a long way to go to cool the labor market.”
NOTE: Larry Summers is a paid contributor to Bloomberg TV.
