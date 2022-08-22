(Bloomberg) -- Larry Summers, President Emeritus of Harvard University and former Treasury Secretary, argued against “unreasonably generous student loan relief” because it is spending that “raises demand and increases inflation.”

He says the worst alternative would be to continue the current moratorium.

If there is to be any relief, he believes it should be for only the first few thousand dollars of debt and for those that meet income restrictions.

READ MORE: Student-Loan Borrowers Sweat Aug. 31 Deadline, Wait for Biden

To view the source of this information click here

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.