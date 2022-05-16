(Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers is backing President Joe Biden after Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos criticized a tweet from Biden that called for wealthy corporations to pay their fair share to bring down inflation.

Bezos responded to Biden’s tweet and argued that combining taming inflation with raising corporate taxes is “misdirection.”

Summers weighed in Monday morning, saying Bezos is “mostly wrong” in his exchange with Biden and that “we should raise taxes to reduce demand to contain inflation and that the increases should be as progressive as possible.”

“It doesn’t require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class that cuts some of the biggest costs families face, fights inflation for the long haul, and adds to the historic deficit reduction the President is achieving by asking the richest taxpayers and corporations to pay their fair share. It’s also unsurprising that this tweet comes after the President met with labor organizers, including Amazon employees,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates told the Washington Post in a statement.

Bezos is the world’s second richest person with a net worth of $136.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

