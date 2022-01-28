(Bloomberg) -- Larsen & Toubro Ltd., India’s largest engineering conglomerate, posted lower-than-expected profit as higher raw material and fuel prices impacted margins.

Net income for the Mumbai-based company fell 17% to 20.6 billion rupees ($275 million rupees) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filling Friday. That was lower than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey, with consensus at 23.9 billion rupees. An 11% increase in costs wiped out a similar boost in revenue.

Commodity prices soared in recent months to an all-time high, fueling inflation concerns globally. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks 23 energy, metals and crop futures, climbed to the highest-ever level on Wednesday, and has almost doubled from a low reached early in the pandemic in March 2020.

While the Indian economy has rebounded sharply after the delta variant-led deadly second coronavirus wave last year, it’s also facing surging prices and early warning signs on some economic parameters.

Economic Indicators Flash Early Warning Sign for India’s Rebound

L&T’s order book at the end of 2021 was broadly in line with the estimated 3.4 trillion rupees, while net new orders were lower at 503.6 billion rupees versus an estimated 560.4 billion rupees.

