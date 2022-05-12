(Bloomberg) -- Larsen & Toubro Ltd., India’s largest engineering conglomerate, posted lower-than-expected profit as higher commodity and fuel prices impacted margins.

Net income for the Mumbai-based company rose 10% from a year ago to 36.2 billion rupees ($467 million) for the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filling Thursday. That was lower than an estimate of 39.69 billion rupees in a Bloomberg survey.

L&T’s revenue rose 9.9% to 528.5 billion rupees, falling slightly short of estimates.

Commodity prices soared in the January-March quarter to an all-time high, fueling inflation concerns globally. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks 23 energy, metals and crop futures, climbed 24.5% in the first three months of 2022.

While the Indian economy has rebounded sharply after the delta variant-led coronavirus wave last year, it’s also facing raging inflation, which forced the central bank to raise key interest rates in a surprise move last week.

L&T’s order book at the end of financial year on March 31 was 3.58 trillion rupees, lower than its previously announced estimate of 4 trillion rupees, while net new orders grew 46% to 739.41 billion rupees.

