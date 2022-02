Las Vegas Sands Cut to Junk by S&P on Slower Macau Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. to junk, citing a slower recovery in the Macau gaming sector due to omicron cases, according to a report Wednesday morning.

S&P now rates the company at BB+, one step below investment grade. The gaming company is still rated investment-grade by Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

