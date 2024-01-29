(Bloomberg) -- Tickets to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas — a rematch between the 2020 contenders — are the most expensive ever for the event, going for an average $9,815 each so far, according to reseller TickPick.

The price is 70% more than last year’s game, which was held in Arizona. The previous record of $7,046 was set in 2021 in Tampa, Florida, when the game was played at sharply reduced capacity due to the pandemic.

TickPick credits the game’s location as the biggest factor driving demand. It’s the first NFL championship to be held in the city.

The Feb. 11 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is expected to be an exciting one. It includes last year’s Super Bowl winner, the Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and tight end Travis Kelce lending star power thanks in part to his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift.

It also includes a team from neighboring California, the most populous state, and is easily accessible for many fans. California leads among buyers on StubHub, accounting for 26% of all sales.

Kansas City won when the teams last met for the NFL championship. The game airs on CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

The cheapest tickets vary by reseller, with TickPick, whose prices include service charges, starting at $8,778. StubHub was at $6,480, while SeatGeek was $7,666, Vivid Seats $6,416 and Ticketmaster at $8,333.

Rooms at high-end hotels in Las Vegas, including the Bellagio and the Fontainebleau, are priced at over $1,000 a night for the weekend.

Sunday’s NFC championship game between the 49ers and Detroit Lions drew an audience of 56.7 million viewers on Fox, according to the network, up 19% from a year earlier.

(Updates with TickPick comment in third paragraph. A hotel name and size of the TV audience were corrected in an earlier version of this story.)

