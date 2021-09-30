(Bloomberg) -- Armin Laschet, the embattled head of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic party, will meet with potential coalition partners in the coming days as he fights for a chance to form a new government despite a crushing election defeat.

Laschet agreed with Christian Lindner, head of the Free Democrats, to meet on Sunday, and the conservatives plan talks with the Greens for the beginning of next week, according to a CDU official. The discussions would assess the viability of a three-way alliance.

At the meeting with the FDP, the 60-year-old CDU leader will be joined by Markus Soeder, the head of the Bavarian CSU sister party who has said the bloc doesn’t have a mandate to form a government after coming in second to the Social Democrats.

The pro-business Free Democrats, which placed fourth in the vote, had said on Wednesday that the two groups would meet on Saturday, but the meeting was pushed back because of scheduling conflicts involving the CSU leader.

Laschet is struggling to maintain his authority over the conservative bloc after they crashed to their worst result in postwar Germany, plunging below 30% for the first time. The SPD narrowly beat them, putting Olaf Scholz in pole position to succeed Merkel as chancellor.

The conservatives’ efforts to reach out to the FDP and the Greens are a signal that Laschet is resisting calls for his resignation, said the official, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

After initial talks on Tuesday, the FDP and the Greens will continue discussions in a wider circle on Friday. Both parties -- which would be needed by Scholz or Laschet to secure a majority in parliament -- will speak separately with the SPD on Sunday.

By scheduling their own talks, the conservatives are showing that they are seeking to remain a viable option to lead a ruling coalition.

Jens Spahn, a deputy CDU leader and an influential figure among the party’s younger generation, on Thursday backed Laschet to lead the exploratory coalition talks, saying they should be concluded by mid-October.

Despite the support, Spahn said it’s time for what he called the “post-Angela Merkel generation” -- which includes himself and figures such as Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer and Schleswig-Holstein Premier Daniel Guenther -- to take on more responsibility. Spahn, Kretschmer and Guenther are all in their 40s.

“We have more political talent and high-profile political personalities in this generation than any other party, but that needs to be clearly on display,” Spahn said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. “It’s about the 2025 project, when the goal is to have 100 additional lawmakers instead of 50 fewer.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.