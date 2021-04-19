(Bloomberg) -- Armin Laschet won a vote of the leadership of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union in the early hours of Tuesday as he fought to revive his faltering bid to succeed her as chancellor.

Laschet, the head of the CDU, won 31 out of the 46 votes from the party’s top committee in ballot to determine who should lead the center-right bloc into September’s national election, according to a person familiar with the outcome. His rival, Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder won nine votes and there were six abstentions.

Laschet will still need the backing of the CDU’s smaller Bavarian sister party, led by Soeder, in order to confirm his nomination.

