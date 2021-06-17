(Bloomberg) -- Armin Laschet, the front-runner to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, outlined plans for a slightly more assertive Germany, calling for the reinstatement of European Union budget rules and insisting Russian gas would flow through the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The 60-year-old leader of the Christian Democratic Union also said Germany needs to return to constitutional spending limits, rejecting a push by the Greens -- the most likely coalition partner after September’s elections -- to loosen rules to create more room to invest in new technology.

His position on EU budget criteria sends a signal that Germany may return to its role as the bloc’s fiscal watchdog , putting pressure on highly indebted countries like Italy and indicating that the joint borrowing to fund the EU recovery fund is unlikely to be repeated.

With little more than three months before national vote, Laschet has cemented his place as the clear front-runner to lead Europe’s largest economy. The consensus-oriented moderate has vowed to continue Merkel’s centrist approach to counter the Greens and their candidate Annalena Baerbock.

On Thursday, he indicated a somewhat firmer line, especially on spending and the economy.

“When this crisis is over, when its effects on the global economy are over, German as well as European politics will have to return to the stability policies as defined in the Maastricht Treaty,” Laschet said on Thursday in a Bloomberg webinar.

The EU’s Stability and Growth Pact was suspended when the coronavirus hit, and few believe it can ever return in the same form. It was already set to be rewritten before the pandemic started, with the rules frequently breached. They require countries to aim for budget deficits of less than 3% and debt burdens below 60% of gross domestic product.

Distrust is likely to be a key hurdle to reaching agreement on what comes next. Politicians in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have long called for debt burdens to be reduced, and railed against southern nations such as Italy and Spain that they see as spendthrift and dependent on the help of others.

Domestically, Laschet said Germany is “obliged” to return to spending limits, known as the debt brake, and said he wouldn’t bend on changes.

“If necessary, one would have to change the constitution,” he said. “But the position of the CDU is clear on this: We don’t want a change of the constitution on this.”

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, his Social Democratic rival for the chancellery, aims to borrow about 100 billion euros ($120 billion) in additional funds next year -- roughly a quarter more than its previous target -- to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a person familiar with discussions.

Laschet welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe, saying the world’s problems can only be solved with a multilateral approach. He said that Germany needs to pursue its interests through the EU and international institutions, rejecting a national approach.

Still, he challenged the U.S. and its criticism of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that directly links Germany to Russia, which is also in line with Merkel.

“You build pipelines so that gas flows,” he said, adding that Ukraine’s geopolitical position needs to be considered in Germany’s energy relations with Russia.

