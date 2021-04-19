(Bloomberg) -- Armin Laschet, head of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, gave no signs of backing down in a battle with Markus Soeder over who will lead the conservative bloc into September’s election.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin on Monday, Laschet said he will invite Soeder -- the head of the smaller Bavarian CSU party -- to a meeting of the CDU’s leadership starting at 6 p.m. He said he would make a proposal to resolve the standoff at the gathering. It’s unclear if Soeder would take part.

Laschet said he hoped to resolve the bloc’s chancellor candidacy “this week,” indicating that the uncertainty will drag on longer. He referred to the CDU leadership unanimously backing his candidacy last week.

Just over a week after formally declaring his candidacy, Bavaria Premier Soeder has been trying to persuade CDU members that his ability to connect with voters makes him a better bet to hold on to the chancellery than Laschet, the party leader they elected barely three months ago.

If the bloc does back Soeder, it will mark a surprising departure for the alliance that has dominated German politics since World War II and could presage more dramatic shifts in the way the country is run.

