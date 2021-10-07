(Bloomberg) -- Armin Laschet, the head of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, has signaled he’s prepared to step aside as fallout continues from the conservatives’ electoral defeat last month.

In a video call Thursday with party members, Laschet said the party needs new blood across the board, according to two officials briefed on the conversation.

He also said he’s ready to stay on to oversee the process of choosing new leadership. Laschet’s expected to make a public statement later on Thursday.

Laschet led the CDU/CSU alliance into Germany’s Sept. 26 election, where his bloc posted its worst-ever result to lose the majority it had held for 16 years under departing Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Since then, Laschet, 60, also agreed to step aside as premier of Germany’s most populous state, under pressure from regional lawmakers.

His move comes as talks started Thursday on a possible three-way coalition between Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) under Olaf Scholz, the Greens and the liberal Free Democratic Party.

Talks on the potential tie-up could take weeks or months to reach an agreement.

The move by two potential junior partners to pursue talks with the SPD was seen as another snub to Merkel and Laschet as the conservatives may crash out of power entirely despite holding the second largest number of seats in Germany’s parliament.

(Updates with details from sixth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.