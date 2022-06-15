Last Central Banker to Defy Erdogan Is a Riddle But No Outcast

A central bank governor fired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising interest rates has become a symbol of what could have been for Turks venting about the state of the economy.

Naci Agbal -- who’s now an adviser at the Treasury & Finance Ministry -- has largely disappeared from the public eye after the nighttime ouster on March 20, 2021.

But each of his eight tweets since then has inspired an outpouring of adulation and pleas for him to come back.

One follower urges him to “save the country” while someone else calls him “the last capable man” in Turkey’s ruling party. “No future left since you’ve been gone,” says another.

Agbal declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Much of the monetary tightening enacted by Agbal was rolled back by the end of last year. Erdogan recently pledged that rates will go lower still. The central bank is next scheduled to review policy next week.

Since Agbal’s removal, the Turkish lira has lost more than half its value against the dollar, the worst performance in the world over that period. The depreciation has been a major factor behind a wave of price pressures that’s sent annual inflation to 73.5%, more than quadruple its level at the time of Agbal’s ouster.

The memory of Agbal, a former finance minister turned hawk on rates, is lasting despite a tenure of less than five months. It was just long enough to raise borrowing costs three times.

He was gone two days after what proved to be his final hike, cast aside like two of his predecessors.

Agbal, who boasts over 433,000 Twitter followers, has kept a low profile on social media, only posting messages on national and religious holidays or about Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the secular Turkish republic.

Agbal’s most popular tweet remains his missive on the night his discharge was announced in the Official Gazette.

“I offer my gratitude for being removed from duty,” he said. “May God ordain the best for all of us.”

