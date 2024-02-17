(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s parliament could ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO as early as this month after more than a year’s delay that left the central European nation as the final holdout.

Lawmakers will vote on the ratification protocol during the beginning of their spring session, which starts Feb. 26, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday in his annual state-of-the-nation speech. Hungary’s leader said the nation’s “debates with Sweden are coming to a close.”

The spring parliamentary session runs through June.

The ballot is expected to be a formality, though, as it’s being brought by lawmakers from Orban’s Fidesz party who had earlier blocked attempts by the pro-Western opposition to bring Sweden’s application to a vote.

It’s the final approval needed for Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — crucial for the military alliance to improve its ability to defend its eastern flank, which doubled in length following Finland’s admission last April. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago spurred the two Nordic nations’ applications to join the military alliance.

In Hungary, the announcement sets the stage for the latest climb-down for Orban, the most Russia-friendly leader in the European Union, who had come under intense international pressure over the issue and his broader strategy of undermining Western support for Ukraine.

While Sweden was welcomed by most allies with open arms after its momentous decision to cast off its long-held policy of not being part of any military bloc, the accession process has been grueling experience as Turkey long demanded concessions and Hungary then reneged on its promise to not be the last country to approve the bid.

Turkey approved Sweden’s accession in January. Orban has struggled to articulate the reason behind his foot-dragging, which irritated Hungary’s partners in the EU and NATO, to the point where one senior US lawmaker had urged the Biden administration to consider sanctions as a way of reining in Budapest.

Hungary’s approval will be the latest in a string of high-profile issues where Orban ultimately relented. On Feb. 1, he dropped his opposition to an EU aid package he had vetoed less than two months prior. Orban has also reversed course on a pledge to block Ukraine’s EU membership.

Putting the NATO issue behind him will allow Orban to focus on domestic politics, where he’s faced a rare crisis that saw the toppling of the president and another key ally over a pardon granted in a child sex-abuse case.

For Sweden, completing the membership process comes amid heightened urgency over Russia’s expansionist ambitions, and senior government and military officials have warned that citizens should be mentally prepared for armed conflict.

The Nordic country is in the process of rebuilding its armed forces after decades of downsizing following the end of the Cold War, and expects to reach NATO’s threshold for military outlays, 2% of gross domestic product, this year. As a member of the alliance, Sweden will strengthen the bloc’s presence in the Baltic Sea, and has said it aims to bolster NATO activity in Latvia by sending troops to the Canadian-led forces there.

--With assistance from Marton Kasnyik.

