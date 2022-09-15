(Bloomberg) -- The extreme weather and high temperatures that dominated August, evaporating rivers and eliminating ice, pushed the month to record-breaking status for both Europe and North America, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The two regions join China, which experienced its hottest summer on record, marked by an extended heat wave and persistent dry conditions.

On a worldwide basis, NOAA ranked last month as the sixth-warmest August since it began tracking data in 1880. The latest findings make it virtually certain that 2022 will be among the 10 hottest years in the US scientific agency’s dataset; all of the warmest years have occurred since 2005. NOAA’s new projections make it unlikely that 2022 will claim a spot in the top five hottest years, which have all occurred since 2015.

Asia as a whole saw its second-warmest summer this year.

Antarctic sea ice reached a record low in August, falling 4.2% below average. NOAA also flagged the flooding in Pakistan — the result of a breathtaking monsoon season — as the most important climate event of the month. According to NOAA, August also marked the 452nd consecutive month of temperatures above the 20th-century average.

The question of climate adaptation in the face of record heat and extreme weather will be front and center at the COP27, the United Nations climate negotiations set to be held in Egypt this November. Developing countries are already seeking more support, while rich nations are stalling on their ability to deliver promised climate adaptation funds.

