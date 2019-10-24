Last of the Libor Riggers Face Judge in End to Uneven Crackdown

(Bloomberg) -- The long, bumpy road to justice for the global banks and bankers in the Libor-rigging scandal may end in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, when a pair of former Deutsche Bank AG traders convicted of manipulating the benchmark interest rate face a federal judge for sentencing.

Matthew Connolly and Gavin Black are likely the last to be punished of 25 people charged in a massive transatlantic crackdown that began more than a decade ago. Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon to give the two a “substantial” prison sentence. Connolly and Black say they’re scapegoats for behavior that was not only common in the industry but endorsed by senior management at Deutsche Bank.

Libor, short for London interbank offered rate, is based on a daily survey of short-term borrowing costs estimated by banks. It’s used to value trillions of dollars of financial products. The U.S. persuaded a jury last year that Connolly and Black pushed peers to alter the rate or submit false data to benefit their trading positions.

Deutsche Bank agreed in 2015 to pay $2.5 billion and fire seven traders, including Black, to resolve probes into its role in the scandal.

Convictions of individual traders have been less dramatic. With some notable exceptions, like the 11-year prison term for former UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. trader Tom Hayes, the punishments don’t necessarily evoke what prosecutors in the current case called “one of the most appalling crimes in financial history.”

All told, the U.S. charged 12 people, four of whom went to trial, including the ex-Deutsche Bank traders. Two former Rabobank Groep traders were found guilty in 2015 and sentenced to prison, but their convictions were thrown out by an appeals court that determined the case was tainted by their forced testimony to the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority.

Of six defendants who pleaded guilty, only one received a prison sentence, of three months. Two who live in France haven’t shown up in the U.S.

The U.K., which closed its Libor investigation last week, charged 13. The results: one guilty plea, four trial convictions and eight acquittals.

That leaves Connolly and Black to face sentencing.

The government has asked McMahon to impose a “substantial term of incarceration” as well as a fine of $3 million for Connolly, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and $2 million for Black, of London, saying they “contributed to the fatal damage to Libor’s credibility and eroded public confidence in the integrity of the financial markets.” Prosecutors took special aim at Connolly for being “openly defiant,” noting he has self-published a book about his case.

The U.S. calculated that federal sentencing guidelines call for prison terms of 12 1/2 to 15 1/2 years for Connolly and nine to 11 years for Black.

Connolly, who joined Deutsche Bank in 1995, says the entire case against him was based on three email exchanges from more than a decade ago and that he didn’t trade Libor derivatives or submit the rate on behalf of the bank.

He “did not stand to personally benefit from any extra gains in trades,” his lawyers told McMahon in a sentencing memo. “When Matt left Deutsche Bank in 2008, his peers went on to make tens of millions more in bonuses.”

Lawyers for Black, who spent his whole 21-year career working for Deutsche Bank, until he was fired as part of the Libor settlement, said sending him to prison would be “unnecessarily harsh.”

The two may have some hope on appeal, especially given the Rabobank traders’ overturned convictions. Throughout the trial, the judge lambasted prosecutors for legal missteps and signaled she was sympathetic to the traders’ requests to throw out the case after the verdict, although she eventually declined to do so.

Benchmarks such as Libor were developed to provide a foundation for rates in contracts and to assign standard end-of-day values to holdings. Long obscure to most, Libor became notorious amid reports of its manipulation by banks and traders to conceal financial problems and increase profits or cut losses on trades. Now Libor and similar touchstones are being phased out.

