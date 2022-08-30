Last of the Monkees Wants Their FBI Records Turned Over

(Bloomberg) -- Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of The Monkees, the band created for a 1960’s-era television series as an American response to The Beatles, has filed a FOIA request with the FBI for records related to the band and its members.

The Monkees was comprised of Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith and Davy Jones. The band sold more than 75 million records worldwide and had hits with songs such as “Last Train to Clarksville” and “I’m a Believer.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.