Last Year's Undesirables, French Bonds Are Now Liked for Safety

(Bloomberg) -- From being the flash point of European market risks in 2017, French bonds now look set to become the region’s haven.

The securities are the place to be this summer as Europe’s political uncertainties threaten to unsettle what is normally a period of placid trading, according to NatWest Markets. Italian politics poses the biggest risk, having roiled the nation’s debt market over the past month and fueled a flight of haven-seeking capital into German bunds.

That caused bond volatility to jump in both the countries, possibly eroding yield earnings that tend to remain intact in calmer markets. By comparison, French notes have been relatively stable over the same period.

“Bunds have been volatile, in net rallying, during the crisis, as the flipside of the Italian bond coin,” NatWest strategists Andrew Roberts and Giles Gale wrote in a note to clients. “We think this is a very powerful buy signal for 10-year France for the summer.”

Italian 10-year yields have jumped about 100 basis points from the beginning of May to 2.79 percent, while those on their German counterparts are around 25 basis points lower at 0.33 percent. French 10-year yields meanwhile have only dropped by around eight basis points to 0.71 percent.

A gauge of 30-day historical volatility in bunds has almost tripled from the start of May, while a similar measure for France remains little changed.

