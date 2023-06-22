Last Year Was the Most Dangerous for Pedestrians Since 1981

(Bloomberg) -- Last year was the deadliest for pedestrians since 1981, a new report finds.

More than 7,500 pedestrians were hit and killed by drivers in 2022, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. That’s about 20 people killed every day, the association said in the report released Thursday. Pedestrian traffic deaths are up nearly 20% in the past three years.

The largest increases by number of deaths were in Arizona, Virginia and Oregon. Fatalities declined in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The only state which remained unchanged was Rhode Island.

Most deaths occur at night. The association attributed the increases to dangerous driving, inadequate infrastructure and larger, heavier vehicles. Adam Snider, the director of communications for the association, said a rise in “dangerous driving behaviors” at the start of the pandemic has not let up. Such behaviors include speeding and failing to yield at crosswalks.

“This is on the drivers,” he said. “They need to be paying attention, to be following traffic safety laws.”

