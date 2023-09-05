Insomnia Cookies, a popular late-night snack chain in the U.S., is expanding into Canada with its first location in Toronto set to open on Saturday.

The brand’s first Canadian location is on the campus of Toronto’s York University. It will open at 11 a.m. and close at 1 a.m. most days, staying open even later until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The move is the latest in a series of American fast-food chains expanding into Canada in search of greater revenue. Crumbl, a fellow U.S.-based cookie chain, announced its first Canadian location in Edmonton back in the spring and has since opened franchises in Mississauga, Calgary and Saskatoon.

In March, Shake Shack announced its first Canadian location in Toronto, following the likes of Five Guys and Chick-fil-A in recent years. Shake Shack plans to have 35 Canadian franchises by 2035.

Meanwhile, pet retailer Chewy announced its own Canadian expansion in June.

Insomnia Cookies is best known for its unique cookie options and late-night offerings.

"While our late-night in-store and delivery options have been the key to our success, so has our innovation of flavours and creations — what we call, 'cookievation,’” Seth Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies, wrote in a news release.

Insomnia became popular as one of the few late-night food options near college and university campuses in the U.S. that also offered delivery at all hours of the night.