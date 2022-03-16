(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 7.3 earthquake in northeastern Japan late on Wednesday knocked several thermal power plants offline and resulted in widespread blackouts.

About 5.4 gigawatts worth of natural gas- and coal-fired power capacity was shut after the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture and shook buildings in Tokyo, according to data from the Japan Electric Power Exchange. It isn’t immediately clear when the facilities will restart.

Related story: Strong Quake Hits Northern Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Jera Co.’s Hirono No. 5 and No. 6 coal power plants were among the facilities halted due to the quake, according to data from JEPX. Several of Tohoku Electric Power Co.’s thermal power units were also halted, along with a generation facility at oil refiner Eneos Holdings’ Negishi refinery, according to the data.

Prolonged outages could put upward pressure on Japan’s wholesale power prices, which have been trading near a seasonal high due to expensive fuel costs.

The quake caused blackouts across Tokyo and also the northeastern Tohoku region. Roughly 2 million buildings in the Tokyo area are without power, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co. About 157,000 buildings in the Tohoku region are without power as of 12:50 a.m. local time, according to Tohoku Electric.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.