(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian urban inflation hit its highest level in almost three years on the back of soaring global commodity prices and a recent currency devaluation, giving the central bank further impetus to hike interest rates next week.

Consumer prices climbed 13.1% year-on-year in April from 10.5% the month before, the state-run statistics agency CAPMAS said Tuesday. On a monthly basis, inflation was 3.3%.

The upsurge starkly illustrates the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the North African nation that’s the world’s biggest wheat buyer and is grappling with higher import bills as the conflict causes a surge in grain and energy prices.

The acceleration was led by food and beverage prices, the largest single component of the inflation basket. They climbed 26% on an annual basis and 7.6% on a monthly one.

The figures also reflect Egypt’s move to increase local fuel prices for April-June. On March 21 it also allowed the pound, which had been stable against the U.S. dollar for about two years, to weaken more than 15%.

That same day, the central bank raised its benchmark rate for the first time since 2017 by 100 basis points. Egypt’s inflation-adjusted interest rate had been one of the world’s highest in recent years, making the country a favorite with overseas portfolio investors seeking yields until U.S. Federal Reserve tapering and the war tempered global appetites for riskier assets.

The Fed last week enacted its biggest rate increase since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace for its next couple of meetings. Other markets will likely follow suit, including Egypt when it announces its next rate decision on May 19.

Global monetary tightening and “interest-rate competitiveness among emerging markets could create solid ground for the central bank to enact more interest-rate hikes,” said Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Cairo-based Al Ahly Pharos.

Egyptian inflation will likely keep inching up until peaking in August, giving further rationale for such raises, she said.

