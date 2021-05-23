(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s leftist candidate Pedro Castillo extended his lead over Keiko Fujimori ahead of the country’s presidential runoff on June 6, La Republica reported, citing the latest IEP opinion poll.

Support for each candidate increased as more undecided voters made up their minds. Castillo of the Peru Libre (Free Peru) party had the backing of 44.8% of potential voters, up 8.3 percentage points from an earlier poll, to Fujimori’s 34.4%, up 4.8 points.

The phone poll, conducted May 20-21, surveyed 1,208 people and has a margin of error of 2.8%.

Castillo, a former school teacher and union leader, is pledging greater spending on education and health, more state control over strategic industries, and higher taxes from multinationals.

Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, has presented herself as pro-business candidate, promising to maintain investor confidence and use her experience to find consensus in a divided congress.

A survey from polling company Datum published Friday by newspaper Gestion also showed the gap between the candidates widening, although Castillo’s lead was narrower overall at 45.5% to Fujimori’s 40.1%.

