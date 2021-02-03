(Bloomberg) -- The top development bank for Latin America will need to cut lending by at least 25% from last year unless members approve a proposed capital increase to help nations battered by the coronavirus, according to its president.

The Inter-American Development Bank lent a record $21.6 billion to the region in 2020 to deal with the pandemic by frontloading funding assigned to this year and next, President Mauricio Claver-Carone said in an interview. Lending will need to return to $12 billion to $16 billion starting this year, even as the region continues to struggle, absent approval for more resources, most importantly from the U.S., he said.

U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, and Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, in December introduced a bill to send $600 million to the IDB and authorize $23.4 billion in backup capital, which together would boost IDB capital stock by $24 billion over five years. That’s part of a plan for a total increase of $80 billion in resources from the bank’s 48 members. It would be the Washington-based IDB’s first such capital increase since a 2010 accord.

Latin America has been battered by Covid-19. The region has 8% of the world’s population and more than 25% of deaths. Nations are experiencing one of their worst economic contractions on record, with millions losing jobs or falling into poverty.

The IDB can play a key role in rebuilding, Claver-Carone says.

“The only Marshall Plan that exists for a region that so desperately needs it is the IDB capital increase,” Claver-Carone said, comparing the bank’s work to the U.S. aid program to rebuild Western Europe after World War II. “It comes at a great value proposition to the United States taxpayer.”

Claver-Carone plans to use the bank’s annual meeting next month to ask nations besides the U.S. to start the formal capital increase process, he said.

