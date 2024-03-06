(Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s top development bank is pushing for a manual with different lending instruments that can be shared among fellow multilateral institutions to boost the impact of their loans.

The idea is to have a common set of instruments ranging from debt swaps to sustainability-linked bonds that dovetail with the needs of each country, Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfajn said in an interview. The plan, discussed between multilateral organizations such as the World Bank and African Development Bank on the sidelines of G-20 meetings last week, “would be like a manual where we could invent new tools,” he said.

“We are going to communicate them all together,” Goldfajn, who holds a doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said from his home in Sao Paulo. “That’s multilateral development bank reform.”

Goldfajn is facing global pressure from authorities including Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has called for an overhaul of multilateral banks that gives more loans and a bigger voice to emerging markets. Finance ministers and central bankers present at the G-20 gathering agreed on the need to make those institutions bigger and more effective, though without further details.

“There’s the intention to build a road map, and we know this debate will be a centerpiece during Spring meetings,” Goldfajn said, referring to gatherings that will take place in April.

Goldfajn, who is a former Brazil central bank president, also sees partnerships on specific projects with other multilateral development banks as a way to increase scale. The IDB is leading a currency hedge announced last week with the Brazilian government, which includes $1 billion from the World Bank.

$112 Billion

The IDB is undergoing reforms that will increase the bank’s overall lending capability by $112 billion over the next 10 years, Goldfajn said.

Specifically, the plan calls for raising lending by $62 billion through its investment arm, as well as increasing grants from its venture capital branch and making its public lending more efficient.

IDB Invest, the unit focused on sustainable companies and projects, would be able to sell to investors some of its most successful loans, freeing up space on its balance sheet to boost lending.

“The region already feels we are doing more,” Goldfajn said.

As the first Brazilian at the helm of the bank, his mandate comes after the turbulent presidency of Mauricio Claver-Carone, which was marked by criticism that the US, the institution’s main shareholder, had too much sway.

Goldfajn said discussions on increasing total social funding are on the way, and announcements would need to come after the approval of the internal reforms, which will be discussed this week. The plan is to increase the bank’s public lending capabilities by $50 billion within the next ten years, with that rise coming as a result of capitalization from member countries.

“I can’t say I want more money before I’m convinced that we have all the reforms in place,” he said.

