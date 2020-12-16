(Bloomberg) -- The Inter-American Development Bank is mobilizing $1 billion to help countries in Latin America and the Caribbean buy and distribute Covid-19 vaccines.

The IDB plans to support countries in three main areas: buying vaccine doses; strengthening institutions to deploy the shots; and building immunization capacity as well as funding operational costs, the Washington-based lender said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The funds come on top of $1.2 billion that the IDB has allocated this year to help countries pay for public health measures such as testing, tracing and treatment of virus patients.

Yet they’re still just a fraction of the resources Latin America will need. IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone said on Tuesday in an online event that the region requires as much as $150 billion for health care spending to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, hurricanes and Venezuela’s refugee crisis.

Latin America has 8% of the world’s population and 30% of its Covid-19 deaths. Nations are experiencing one of the worst economic contractions in their history, millions have lost jobs or fallen into poverty, and the International Monetary Fund sees a lost decade, with per capita income in 2025 lower than in 2015.

Last week two key U.S. senators, Democrat Bob Menendez and Republican Marco Rubio, introduced a bill aimed at helping increase the bank’s lending to $20 billion a year from about $13 billion currently to fight Covid-19.

