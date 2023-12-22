(Bloomberg) -- Sabesp, Latin America’s biggest water utility, has picked banks to coordinate a share offering that could be one of the region’s largest next year and effectively privatize the state-run firm.

Cia. de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, as the company is formally known, chose Banco BTG Pactual SA, UBS BB Investment Bank, Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. as global coordinators of the potential share sale, according to a filing late on Thursday.

Sabesp sees a “potential window” for the sale between mid-May, after it publishes first-quarter results, and mid-August, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Andre Salcedo told Bloomberg News in September.

Salcedo, who took on the job in January, has been working on a cost-cutting push that includes shedding headcount and lowering energy expenses. He’s also trying to reverse the post-pandemic surge in delinquency rates.

Read more: Sao Paulo’s Water Utility Gets Green Light for Privatization

The state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s richest, unveiled the broad guidelines for privatizing Sabesp in July, and received approval of lawmakers to proceed with the transaction earlier this month. Its shares are up 30% year to date on expectations of a potential sale.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.