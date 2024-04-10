(Bloomberg) -- Real estate startup Habi received $30 million in financing from World Bank unit International Finance Corp. to expand its business in Mexico and Colombia.

The IFC and private credit firm Victory Park Capital Advisors LLC lined up the debt for Habi, in the first loan from the IFC for a so-called property technology firm, said Brynne McNulty Rojas, Habi’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

“We’ve proven ourselves,” McNulty Rojas said in an interview. “This additional capital will allow us to supercharge the work that we’ve already been doing.”

Latin American startups have increasingly turned to debt after fresh equity for new companies evaporated since 2022 as interest rates began to rise. Habi, which launched in Colombia in 2019, now has 60% of its business in Mexico, said Marcos Kantt, the company’s chief financial officer. Victory Park Capital, which was already a creditor of the company, is servicing the new loan.

Habi runs an online listing of homes and acts as a market maker to buy and sell properties. It also sells data, does digital title studies, processes third party transactions and has a mortgage business. It raised $200 million in a Series C round in 2022.

(Adds details on Habi business lines in paragraph five.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.