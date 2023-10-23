(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hosted officials from nine Latin American countries to discuss strategies to reduce the flow of migrants up north, an increasingly hot topic as both Mexico and the US hold presidential elections next year.

AMLO, as the president is known, invited the leaders on Sunday to Palenque, a small city in the south of the country where he owns a ranch, to tour a famous Maya archaeological site before the discussion started. The gathering followed a meeting earlier in October between Mexican and US officials, who urged their southern neighbor to tackle migration and intervene in the drug trade.

The Latin American leaders, including five heads of state representing Venezuela, Colombia, Haiti, Honduras and Cuba, agreed in a joint statement to foster economic development through wide-ranging proposals, from preferential tariffs to cooperation on oil, gas and renewable energies.

They also pledged to combat transnational crime and proposed changes “to the international financial framework” of sovereign debt held by mid-income countries, which would allow them to develop their economies and reduce social inequalities that often lead people to migrate.

“The best thing we can do is create progress in the south,” Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro told reporters following the discussion. “When these growing exoduses arrive to the north, whether to Europe or the United States, they face the fear of what’s different, racism and xenophobia.”

The countries also called for a joint meeting between Cuba and the US, to discuss their bilateral relationship amid heavy migration from the island nation. Cuba’s Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said the country would be willing to meet with US authorities.

