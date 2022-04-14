(Bloomberg) -- The death rate of Latinos in Los Angeles rose dramatically more than any other ethnic group during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between 2019 and 2021, the percentage rate of deaths for any reason for Latinos spiked 48%, data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health show. Just under half of the city’s population is of Hispanic or Latino descent, according to Census data. While all ethnic groups suffered more than usual deaths during the first year of the pandemic, only the Latino population saw the trend continue the following year. The overall two year mortality-rate for Black people increased 23% and 22% for Asian people, consistent with the broader county statistics.

The overall mortality rate for White residents rose by 7% in the two-year span. Black residents in Los Angeles, who comprise just under 9% of the population, still have the highest death rate of any group.

Latinos accounted for more than half of Covid-related deaths from Los Angeles, excluding Long Beach and Pasadena, the data show.

The increase in Latino mortality challenges what has been called the “Latino health paradox,” or the tendency for people of Hispanic or Latino descent to live longer than their counterparts, including non-Hispanic White people.

“The ‘paradox’ part stems from the unequal set of health-relevant risk factors — Latinos generally have lower education attainment, higher rates of poverty, lower socioeconomic status, lower rates of health insurance, and lower quality of accessible care,” said John M. Ruiz, a professor at the University of Arizona.

The pandemic added an extra risk: Only one in six Hispanic workers nationwide were able to work from home and safeguard themselves from viral transmission, a March 2020 report from the Economic Policy Institute found.

Latinos in the U.S. tended to live 3.3 years longer than any other racial or ethnic group, Ruiz said, though the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on the community narrowed the difference to 1.2 years in 2020.

A study from researchers at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine that has not yet been peer-reviewed and was published last week found that average life expectancy dropped in the U.S. in 2020, and the averages for Black, Latino and White Americans were all negatively affected. Those numbers increased slightly in 2021 for Black Americans and held steady for Latinos. White Americans were the only group who saw a further decrease last year.

