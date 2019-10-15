(Bloomberg) -- Latitude Financial Group Ltd., an Australian non-bank consumer lender, is postponing its initial public offering, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company isn’t proceeding with the share sale which could have raised about A$1.04 billion ($703 million), said the person, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The decision came after the company spent Tuesday lining up potential investors for the share sale.

A representative for Latitude declined to comment. The Australian reported earlier on Tuesday that the listing has been pulled, without attribution.

The company’s shares were being offered at A$1.78 each, giving it a valuation of around A$3.2 billion, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg. The offer price was below an initial indicative range of A$2 to A$2.25.

Latitude’s offering would have surpassed Magellan High Conviction Trust’s A$862 million IPO as Australia’s biggest this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company was scheduled to start trading on Friday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Macquarie Group Ltd. and UBS Group AG are lead managers of the deal.

