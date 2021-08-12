Latter Day Saints Leaders Call on Holdouts to Get Vaccine

(Bloomberg) -- The top leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is urging holdouts to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and wear masks in public as the delta variant rages.

“Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective,” the church said in a statement issued in Salt Lake City by Russell M. Nelson, Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring.

“We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders,” they said.

The top leadership of the church is formally called the First Presidency.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.