(Bloomberg) -- Latvian prosecutors expanded charges against European Central Bank Governing Council member Ilmars Rimsevics to include laundering the 250,000-euro ($280,000) bribe he’s already accused of soliciting from a commercial bank that was later closed.

Rimsevics’s brief detention in 2018 was part of a storm to hit the Baltic nation’s financial sector, coming less than a week after the U.S. Treasury accused its No. 3 lender of money laundering, sparking its demise. Rimsevics, who denies wrongdoing and blames a group of banks for his troubles, is back at work after a ruling by the European Union Court of Justice overruled Latvian law enforcement. His case hasn’t been sent to court yet.338557351

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Viorika Jirgena, decided to add the new charge, which carries a potential 12-year prison sentence, on May 24, spokeswoman Laura Majevska said Tuesday in an emailed statement. The initial charge, from almost a year ago, could send Rimsevics to jail for 11 years.

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’s government is trying to repair his country’s image, appease the U.S. Treasury and stay off a list of countries that can’t bring money launderers to book. He wants to replace the leadership of the bank regulator and tighten rules on suspicious funds.

Rimsevics, who’s been either governor or deputy governor of the Latvian central bank since 1992, has ignored calls by the president and parliament to resign. His term ends in December.

(Updates with background starting in second paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Aaron Eglitis in Riga at aeglitis@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Andrew Langley, Michael Winfrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.