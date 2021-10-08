Oct 8, 2021
Latvia Declares Three-Month Covid State of Emergency
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Latvian government declared a three-month state of emergency after coronavirus infections hit a record and hospitalizations rose, the country’s public broadcaster reported.
The state of emergency will start on Oct. 11, and will mandate vaccinations for public sector workers, restrictions on retail and bars and push more people to work from home.
Latvia recorded a record 1,752 new Covid cases on Thursday, with more than 700 in the hospital.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
