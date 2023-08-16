(Bloomberg) -- Latvian Welfare Minister Evika Silina is in the leading position to become the Baltic nation’s next prime minister after Krisjanis Karins said he won’t lead the next government.

Silina, 48, who would be the second woman to lead the Baltic nation, is likely to continue on the path of Karins. A lawyer who’s been in Latvian politics since 2011, Silina became visible as a key organizer of support for Ukrainian civilians and playing a role in the nation’s crackdown on illicit finance.

The leadership of the ruling New Unity party selected Silina as its candidate for the premiership at a meeting in Riga Wednesday. Karins said on Monday he would resign as his party seeks to forge a new government. The premier told party leaders Monday that he backed Silina, Latvian TV reported.

“My goal for the next stage will be security, because it’s clear that without resolving questions about security, we won’t be able to solve anything else,” Silina told reporters at a press conference in the Latvian capital.

Prime minister since 2019, Karins is Latvia’s longest serving prime minister since the country regained independence in 1991. One of the European Union’s most vocal critics of Russia, the US-born premier, a former member of European Parliament, batted away questions from reporters this week about whether he harbors ambitions to enter EU politics in Brussels.

The new government will seek to navigate a banking-tax reform. Finance Minister Arvils Aseradens, who was also a contender for the top post, said this week the government may raise about €140 million ($153 million) in additional budget revenue next year under a proposal that would force banks to pay taxes annually, instead of when they pay out dividends.

Karins has led a three-party alliance since December after winning a second term in office. Tensions emerged in the coalition during the May election of Edgars Rinkevics as president, with Karins forced to seek support for the vote among the opposition, outmaneuvering his coalition partners.

Talks are already under way to form the next administration, which may include four parties and control 67 votes in the 100-member legislature, LTV reported.

Karins will formally submit his resignation to Rinkevics on Thursday. The president, who has the power to nominate the next prime minister, will then meet with political parties.

